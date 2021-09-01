Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $35,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.19.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $212.81 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

