Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 101,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,206,585 shares.The stock last traded at $162.52 and had previously closed at $158.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,957 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,172. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

