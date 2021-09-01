Flamingo Price Tops $0.71 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001477 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $106.97 million and $45.17 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00135369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00160888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.08 or 0.07433642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.11 or 1.00834526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01007085 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

