FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.

Shares of FLT traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.12. 726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

