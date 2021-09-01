Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $5.98 on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $300.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

