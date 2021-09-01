Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Short Interest Update

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UZAPF opened at $166.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.02. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $166.15 and a 1 year high of $166.15.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen ZÃ¼rich AG operates the ZÃ¼rich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.