Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 329,324 shares.The stock last traded at $85.28 and had previously closed at $86.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

