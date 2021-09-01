Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.01

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 17770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$216.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00.

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.