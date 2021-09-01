Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $100.25

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.25 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.31), with a volume of 351,674 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 193.46, a quick ratio of 193.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £611.48 million and a PE ratio of -84.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.73. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently -5.69%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

