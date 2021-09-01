Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $100.25

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.25 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.31), with a volume of 351,674 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 193.40 and a current ratio of 193.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £611.48 million and a PE ratio of -84.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.73. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is -5.69%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

