Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 4,014 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $280.67 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.84 and its 200-day moving average is $270.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.