Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,864 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

