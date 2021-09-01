Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Trading Down 24.1%

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) shares traded down 24.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 8,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 8,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Fortem Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTMR)

Fortem Resources, Inc is a diversified natural resource company. It engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Utah in the United States. The company was founded on July 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.