Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.06 Per Share

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 3.058 per share on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $41.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

