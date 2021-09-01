Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $350.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $321.29 and last traded at $320.69, with a volume of 2160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.06.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

