Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $350.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $321.29 and last traded at $320.69, with a volume of 2160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.06.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.
In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.50.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.