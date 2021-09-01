Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after acquiring an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after acquiring an additional 255,892 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.95.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

