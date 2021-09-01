Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Down 17.2% in August

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE FEDU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.33. Four Seasons Education has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The company provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

