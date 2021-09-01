Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Alphatec by 60.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,042,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 471.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 624,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 and sold 31,965 shares valued at $487,144. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

ATEC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

