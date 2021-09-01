Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 6,670 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

VICI stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

