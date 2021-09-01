Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $232,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $433.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

