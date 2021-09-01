Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,978,000 after buying an additional 405,605 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after buying an additional 146,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,303,000 after buying an additional 351,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $3,824,190 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.