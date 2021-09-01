Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7,858.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

