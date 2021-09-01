Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 832,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $24,748,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,280 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 124,812 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

TCS opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $586.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.