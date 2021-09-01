Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 950,600 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 665,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $246,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,086 shares of company stock worth $914,383 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

