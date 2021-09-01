Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT) Trading Down 0.3%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.72. 10,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 21,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freedom Acquisition I stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

