Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

