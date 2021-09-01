FUD.finance (FUD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $229,193.82

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for $9.70 or 0.00020394 BTC on popular exchanges. FUD.finance has a market cap of $229,193.82 and $2,053.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.78 or 0.00838130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00110693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00047845 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

