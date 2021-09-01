Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.06 ($0.30), with a volume of 94457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.75 ($0.31).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.99. The firm has a market cap of £51.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Dominic Lavelle bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

