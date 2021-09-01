Function X Price Up 117.7% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Function X has a market cap of $87.32 million and $54.34 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 117.7% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

