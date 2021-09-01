Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,574,938 shares of company stock valued at $34,619,989 over the last ninety days. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 457.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

FNKO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. 12,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,816. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $987.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

