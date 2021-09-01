Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. 422,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 381,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.
About Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)
Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
