Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter worth $121,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $980,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition by 507.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUSE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 174,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,454. Fusion Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

