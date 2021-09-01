Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13. Futu has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

