Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%.
FUTU opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average is $137.13.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
