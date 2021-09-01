Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%.

FUTU opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average is $137.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Futu stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FUTU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

