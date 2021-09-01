FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Price Target Raised to $1.30

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $1.20 to $1.30 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FutureFuel from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of FF opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.54 million, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

