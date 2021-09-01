FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Great Bear Resources Ltd. Issued By Cormark (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Great Bear Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09).

CVE GBR opened at C$13.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$771.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Great Bear Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$19.19.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

