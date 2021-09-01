FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increased by Cormark (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Friday, August 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $14.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.76. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

CM stock opened at C$145.14 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$96.42 and a twelve month high of C$152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$134.65.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total transaction of C$361,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,498.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,705.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

