G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Up to $22.34

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.34, but opened at $22.99. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 1 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

