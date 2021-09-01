Gas (GAS) Market Cap Reaches $105.38 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $10.40 or 0.00021555 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $105.38 million and approximately $19.88 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00134818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00161372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.73 or 0.07424686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,715.87 or 1.00928511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.84 or 0.00822172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.02 or 0.01009007 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

