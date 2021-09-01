GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report sales of $319.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.70 million to $322.37 million. GDS posted sales of $224.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.61. 55,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 69.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.