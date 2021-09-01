General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $5,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,242,000 after acquiring an additional 188,446 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 38.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $199.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,874. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $201.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.