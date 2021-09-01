Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the July 29th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GENN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 213,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26. Genesis Healthcare has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.02.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

