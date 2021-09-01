Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stake Trimmed by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Globant were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Globant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Globant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Globant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOB opened at $322.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.08 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $324.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

