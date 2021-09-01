GMS (GMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. GMS’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GMS opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. GMS has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GMS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of GMS worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

