goeasy (TSE:GSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $198.85

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$198.85 and last traded at C$197.72, with a volume of 30664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$195.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$193.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$170.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$148.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. Equities analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.3699991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total value of C$984,952.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,050,855.15.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

