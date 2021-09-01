Gold Poker Price Up 33.3% Over Last Week (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $22,857.74 and approximately $43.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00067959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00135165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00161104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.07 or 0.07433518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,544.24 or 1.00514616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.19 or 0.01004621 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

