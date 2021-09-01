Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target Lowered to $1.03 at Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its price objective trimmed by Fundamental Research from $1.07 to $1.03 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the first quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

