Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target Lowered to $1.03 at Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its price objective trimmed by Fundamental Research from $1.07 to $1.03 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
