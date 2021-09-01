Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 52,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 919,286 shares.The stock last traded at $11.27 and had previously closed at $11.48.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.67%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

