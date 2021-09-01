GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 261.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of GoldMining from C$28.28 to C$29.87 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

GoldMining stock opened at C$1.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$248.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2.65. GoldMining has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.65.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

