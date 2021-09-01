Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS GRMC remained flat at $$0.04 on Wednesday. 5,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Goldrich Mining
