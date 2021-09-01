Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS GRMC remained flat at $$0.04 on Wednesday. 5,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

